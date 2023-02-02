Meghalaya Jobs Apply for Teacher vacancies in Army Public School Happy Valley

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Army Public School Happy Valley

Army Public School Happy Valley is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Primary Teachers (PRT), Counsellor and Librarian

Name of post : TGT

No. of posts : 9

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 1

Hindi : 2

Maths : 2

Science : 2

SST : 1

Sanskrit : 1

Qualification : Graduate (With the subject in which the employment is sought), B.Ed and equivalent with 50% marks in each. In case the candidate has not got 50% marks in graduation but

has obtained 50% or more in Post- Graduation in the subject, the candidature will be valid. Preference will be given to CTET/TET qualified candidates with 60% Marks and candidates qualifying the Online Screening Exam (OST) conducted by AWES

Age Limit : As on 01 April of the year of Appointment, the age of the candidate should be :

(a) Fresh Candidate (No Experience) – Below 40 yrs

(b) Experienced candidates (incl ESM) – Below 57 yrs

Name of post : TGT–PET

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Physical Education or B.P.Ed or D.P.Ed awarded by a recognized University/Institution after training of minimum one academic session, provided that the admission qualification for the Diploma is at least a university degree or Bachelor of Sports,

Humanities and Physical Education of Haryana Agriculture University, Hissar. Preference will be given to candidates qualifying the Online Screening Exam (OST) conducted by AWES

Age Limit : As on 01 April of the year of Appointment, the age of the candidate should be :

(a) Fresh Candidate (No Experience) – Below 40 yrs

(b) Experienced candidates (incl ESM) – Below 57 years

Name of post : PRT

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

PRT : 3

Music : 1

Art & Craft : 1

Qualification : Graduate with 2 years diploma in elementary education (D.E.Ed)/B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in each. Preference will be given to CTET/TET qualified candidates with 60% Marks and candidates qualifying the Online Screening Exam (OST) conducted by AWES.

Age Limit : As on 01 April of the year of Appointment, the age of the candidate should be :

(a) Fresh Candidate (No Experience) – Below 40 yrs

(b) Experienced candidates (incl ESM) – Below 57 yrs

Name of post : PRT- Computer Science

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BCA or graduation in Compute Science or BE/B.Tech (Comp Sc/IT) or graduation in any subject and A level course from DOEACC, Min of Info & Communication & Technology, GOI. Preference will be given to candidates qualifying the Online Screening Exam (OST) conducted by

AWES.

Age Limit : As on 01 April of the year of Appointment, the age of the candidate should be :

(a) Fresh Candidate (No Experience) – Below 40 yrs

(b) Experienced candidates (incl ESM) – Below 57 yrs

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with Psychology with a certificate or diploma in counseling with minimum experience of 3 years as Wellness Teacher/Counselor

Age Limit : As on 01 April of the year of Appointment, the age of the candidate should be :

(a) Fresh Candidate (No Experience) – Below 40 yrs

(b) Experienced candidates (incl ESM) – Below 57 yrs

Name of post :Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Lib Science or graduate with diploma in Library Science from a recognized institute and computer literate with minimum 3 years experience

Age Limit : As on 01 April of the year of Appointment, the age of the candidate should be :

(a) Fresh Candidate (No Experience) – Below 40 yrs

(b) Experienced candidates (incl ESM) – Below 57 yrs

How to apply : Candidates must submit the Application Form (Hard Copy) along with Bio Data/ Resume photocopies of all relevant certificates/testimonials, CSB Score Card and one copy of recent passport size photograph for all post at Army Public School Happy Valley, 58 GTC, Shillong-793007 by February 10, 2023 till 2 PM.

The application forms along with a DD for Rs 100/- will be sent in favour of Army Public School Happy Valley payable at Shillong

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

