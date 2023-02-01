Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports

Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant (Y20).

Name of post : Consultant (Y20)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Master’s Degree or equivalent in Science / Economics / Statistics / Operation Research / Public Policy / Development Studies / Business Administration / Management / International Relations / International Studies / Social Work / Public Administration or BE / BTech or 2 years PG Diploma in Management or MBBS or LLB or CA or ICWA or possessing any Professional Degree earned after a study of 4 years or more accquired after 10+2.

Experience : Minimum 5 years of working experience

Salary : Rs. 1,00,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled in application along with relevant documents to dharmendra.yadav@nic.in and admin.yas@nic.in on or before February 14, 2023

The subject of the email should be “Application for Consultant (Y-20) in Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

