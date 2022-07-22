Meghalaya Jobs

Applications are invited for 134 vacant teaching positions in North-Eastern Hill University.

North-Eastern Hill University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in different departments in both its campuses at Shillong and Tura.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 134

Subject wise vacancies :

Also read : Assam Career : Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022

  • Sociology : 3
  • Political Science : 3
  • Law : 4
  • Cultural and Creative Studies : 4
  • History & Archeology (Tura Campus) : 4
  • Physics : 3
  • Mathematics : 4
  • Statistics : 3
  • Education : 7
  • Education (Tura Campus) : 6
  • Adult and Continuing Education : 2
  • Botany : 5
  • Biotechnology & Bioinformatics : 1
  • Biochemistry : 1
  • Zoology : 1
  • Information Technology : 2
  • Biomedical Engineering : 4
  • Energy Engineering : 6
  • Nanotechnology : 2
  • Architecture : 7
  • Computer Applications : 3
  • English (Tura Campus) : 3
  • Garo ( Tura Campus) : 3
  • Philosophy : 3
  • Linguistics : 3
  • Khasi : 1
  • English : 3
  • Hindi : 4
  • Geology : 4
  • Anthropology : 1
  • Environmental Studies : 1
  • Forestry : 6
  • Horticulture : 3
  • Geography : 4
  • Rural Development & Agricultural Production : 3
  • Journalism and Mass Communication : 3
  • Library & Information Science : 2
  • Commerce : 3
  • Agri-Business Management & Food Technology (Tura Campus) : 3
  • Tourism and Hotel Management : 2
  • Department of Social Work Under School of Social Sciences : 4

Eligibility Criteria : The eligibility criteria of the candidates and other terms and conditions shall be as per the UGC Regulations 2018/ AICTE latest regulations as the case may be and their subsequent notifications / guidelines etc, if any.

Also read : Manipur Jobs : Reserve Bank of India Recruitment 2022

Salary : Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can visit the NEHU website recruitment.nehu.ac.in upto July 31, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Tripura Jobs : Apply for Faculty vacancy in NIT Agartala

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in