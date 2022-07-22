Applications are invited for 134 vacant teaching positions in North-Eastern Hill University.

North-Eastern Hill University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in different departments in both its campuses at Shillong and Tura.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 134

Subject wise vacancies :

Sociology : 3

Political Science : 3

Law : 4

Cultural and Creative Studies : 4

History & Archeology (Tura Campus) : 4

Physics : 3

Mathematics : 4

Statistics : 3

Education : 7

Education (Tura Campus) : 6

Adult and Continuing Education : 2

Botany : 5

Biotechnology & Bioinformatics : 1

Biochemistry : 1

Zoology : 1

Information Technology : 2

Biomedical Engineering : 4

Energy Engineering : 6

Nanotechnology : 2

Architecture : 7

Computer Applications : 3

English (Tura Campus) : 3

Garo ( Tura Campus) : 3

Philosophy : 3

Linguistics : 3

Khasi : 1

English : 3

Hindi : 4

Geology : 4

Anthropology : 1

Environmental Studies : 1

Forestry : 6

Horticulture : 3

Geography : 4

Rural Development & Agricultural Production : 3

Journalism and Mass Communication : 3

Library & Information Science : 2

Commerce : 3

Agri-Business Management & Food Technology (Tura Campus) : 3

Tourism and Hotel Management : 2

Department of Social Work Under School of Social Sciences : 4

Eligibility Criteria : The eligibility criteria of the candidates and other terms and conditions shall be as per the UGC Regulations 2018/ AICTE latest regulations as the case may be and their subsequent notifications / guidelines etc, if any.

Salary : Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can visit the NEHU website recruitment.nehu.ac.in upto July 31, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

