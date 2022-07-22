Applications are invited for 134 vacant teaching positions in North-Eastern Hill University.
North-Eastern Hill University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in different departments in both its campuses at Shillong and Tura.
Name of post : Guest Faculty
No. of posts : 134
Subject wise vacancies :
- Sociology : 3
- Political Science : 3
- Law : 4
- Cultural and Creative Studies : 4
- History & Archeology (Tura Campus) : 4
- Physics : 3
- Mathematics : 4
- Statistics : 3
- Education : 7
- Education (Tura Campus) : 6
- Adult and Continuing Education : 2
- Botany : 5
- Biotechnology & Bioinformatics : 1
- Biochemistry : 1
- Zoology : 1
- Information Technology : 2
- Biomedical Engineering : 4
- Energy Engineering : 6
- Nanotechnology : 2
- Architecture : 7
- Computer Applications : 3
- English (Tura Campus) : 3
- Garo ( Tura Campus) : 3
- Philosophy : 3
- Linguistics : 3
- Khasi : 1
- English : 3
- Hindi : 4
- Geology : 4
- Anthropology : 1
- Environmental Studies : 1
- Forestry : 6
- Horticulture : 3
- Geography : 4
- Rural Development & Agricultural Production : 3
- Journalism and Mass Communication : 3
- Library & Information Science : 2
- Commerce : 3
- Agri-Business Management & Food Technology (Tura Campus) : 3
- Tourism and Hotel Management : 2
- Department of Social Work Under School of Social Sciences : 4
Eligibility Criteria : The eligibility criteria of the candidates and other terms and conditions shall be as per the UGC Regulations 2018/ AICTE latest regulations as the case may be and their subsequent notifications / guidelines etc, if any.
Salary : Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month
How to apply : Candidates can visit the NEHU website recruitment.nehu.ac.in upto July 31, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
