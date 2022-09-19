Applications are invited for various financial positions in Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong.

Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Finance Assistant.

Name of post : Finance Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : B.Com. or equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

Desirable : Master’s Degree in Commerce / Finance Management with experience in modern financial management techniques like accrual method of accounting or conversant using it in management functions in Education Institutions.

Experience : At least 3-5 years of experience managing accounting systems preferably in autonomous institutions or State Government or Central Government

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above position through the Google Form link available in the website https://iiphs.ac.in/ up to September 25, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

