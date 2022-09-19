Applications are invited for various research based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant for a research project “Ethnographic Research on the Bordering Tribes of Arunachal Pradesh”

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MA in Anthropology / Sociology / Social Work etc. with proven experience of field work

Desirable Qualification : Knowledge of statistical software, handling of data set, knowledge of basic computer skill etc.

Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd September 2022 from 10 AM onwards in the Department of Anthropology, Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with biodata , original and self-attested copies of all documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

