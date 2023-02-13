Meghalaya Jobs Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in St. Anthony's College Shillong

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in St. Anthony’s College Shillong

St. Anthony’s College Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Commerce.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in the Department of Commerce

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

1. Good academic record with at least 55% marks (General candidates) and 50% (SC/ST

candidates) or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading is followed at the

Master’s Degree level in M.Com from an recognized University.

2. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National

Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or similar test accredited by the UGC

like SLET/SET.

Also Read : New Year 2023 : Places and travel experiences of Northeast India you must definitely visit or witness soon

3. Candidates who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in Commerce, in accordance

with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award

of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum

eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET for requirement.

Desirable: Candidates who have had a teaching/working experience will be preferred. The in-service candidates should apply through Proper channel.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications on plain paper along with CV (mentioning contact number and email ID) with copies of supporting mark sheets, certificates, documents, publications etc. to the Principal, St. Anthony’s College, Bomfyle Road, Shillong – 793 001. The last date of receiving the application is 24.02.2023 till 4:00 p.m.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Best budget-friendly winter honeymoon destinations in India