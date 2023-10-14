Guwahati: The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) has once again said that without the implementation of the inner line permit (ILP), there can be no railways in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region in Meghalaya.

The JSU in a statement said, “There is no point in establishing a railway connection as long as the ILP is not granted to our State.”

This statement came days after the Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, had stated that the government had no intention to drop the idea of railways in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region.

The Union said that only a small section of people, mainly businessmen of Jaintia Hills, wanted railways in the region.

The JSU also argued that the introduction of railways might not necessarily lead to more affordable goods in the region.

The union further said that without the ILP, an influx of people from other areas could have social, economic, and environmental impacts on the state.

The JSU added that it is important to consider the perspectives of different stakeholders and engage in open dialogue to find a balanced solution that addresses the concerns of the local communities and ensures sustainable development in the region.