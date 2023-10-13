SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has donated Rs 1 crore for relief operations in natural disaster-hit Himalayan state of Sikkim.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Friday (October 13).

“In aid of the flood-affected victims of #Sikkim, Rs 1 Crore was transferred through the Meghalaya Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Sikkim with prayers for our brothers and sisters of the state,” CM Conrad Sangma informed via a post on X.

Extensive damage was reported from Sikkim, which was recently hit by a Lake Burst induced flash flood.

Major bridges, parts of NH10 were washed away and infrastructure in towns and villages were severely damaged in Teesta River Valley of Sikkim due to the flash floods.