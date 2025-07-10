Assam Career HAL Missamari Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in HAL Missamari Assam in 2025.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Aircraft Technicians (Airframe / Electrical) (Scale D-6) altogether on Tenure basis for a period of 4 years in the Non-Executive Cadre to be posted at various customer bases of Helicopter MRO Division that is Porbandar (Gujarat), Ratnagiri (Maharastra), Dega- Vizag & Missamari (Assam) in 2025.

Name of post : Aircraft Technician

No. of posts : 6

Discipline wise vacancies :

Airframe : 2

Electrical : 4

Qualification & Experience :

Airframe : Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical or also equivalent

Electrical : Diploma in Engineering in Electrical or also equivalent

Regular/ Full time Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical/ Electrical or also equivalent from a recognised Institution / State Board of Technical Education under the 10+3 system, before joining the Armed Forces or Diploma in Engineering in the relevant Trade awarded by Indian Air Force/ Indian Army/ Indian Navy. The Diploma awarded also needs to be after undergoing the prescribed training and passing the required examination specified by the Armed Forces.

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates sponsored by the concerned Sainik Boards, IAF Placement Cell etc. who have also received communication from HAL and who are interested to apply for the post must send their duly filled in application as per the format in a sealed envelope duly superscribing the name of the post applied for along with attested photocopies of all documents in support of Age, Qualification, Experience, Discharge Certificate, Caste, PWD Certificate etc. (as applicable) through Registered Post/ Speed Post only so as to reach the following address positively by 19/07/2025:-

Dy. General Manager (HR), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Helicopter MRO Division, Post Box No. 1796, Vimanapura Post, Bengaluru – 560 017 (Karnataka)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here