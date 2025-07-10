Dimapur: In a landmark moment for Nagaland, chief minister Neiphiu Rio delivered the keynote address at a special session of the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, on Thursday, marking the state’s first-ever official participation at the prestigious global event.

Speaking on the theme “Investment, Tourism and Human Resource Opportunities in Nagaland”, Rio highlighted the state’s unique strengths as an emerging destination for sustainable investment and global tourism.

He outlined Nagaland’s strategic location in Northeast India, serving as a gateway to the ASEAN region. He emphasised the government’s strong commitment to creating a secure, transparent, and investor-friendly environment.

“Nagaland offers first-mover advantage across multiple sectors, from agribusiness and eco-tourism to artisanal crafts, technology and creative industries. We have instituted a strong support system backed by single-window clearances, best practices, and high implementation standards,” Rio said.

He also underlined Nagaland’s high literacy rate, youthful population, and cultural richness as key enablers of growth.

Rio assured global partners of Nagaland’s record of safety and stability, especially highlighting its reputation for women’s security and a peaceful social fabric, making it an ideal destination for both tourists and investors.

The World Expo, first held in 1851, is one of the oldest and most significant international exhibitions, hosted every five years with participation from countries across the globe. It serves as a platform for nations to showcase their culture, innovation, and developmental vision to an international audience.

The 2025 edition in Osaka, themed “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”, focuses on collaboration, technology, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

Nagaland’s participation at this iconic global platform marks a historic milestone, elevating its visibility, fostering international partnerships, and placing it firmly on the global map as a vibrant, opportunity-rich region.

Following the keynote, a compelling presentation titled “Nagaland – The Land of Festivals: Celebrating Culture, Creating Futures” was delivered by Abu Metha, adviser to the chief minister and chairman of the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland.

His presentation brought to the fore Nagaland’s vibrant ecosystem, youthful energy, and untapped economic potential.