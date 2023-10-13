Guwahati: In an apparent case of ragging, a student from Nagaland has been harassed by senior students in the hostel at the Tura campus of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya.

According to reports, the student who has got admitted to NEHU for pursuing masters in Agri Business Management was abused by his senior student on October 8.

The incident happened the day when he first came to the hostel.

According to reports, senior students approached his dorm room in Arabella Hostel, and then forcibly took him to an empty room. To conceal their identities, the seniors flashed lights at his face.



The student was then asked to introduce himself in Hindi. Dissatisfied with his proficiency, they demanded that he “entertain” them by performing a “naked dance” due to his Naga ethnicity.

As he pleaded for mercy, the victim was threatened and coerced into stripping in front of his tormentors. The victim said that the perpetrators may have recorded a video of the incident on their phones as well.



In the aftermath of this horrifying incident, the victim promptly left the hostel and returned to his home in Nagaland, where he lodged a formal complaint regarding the matter.

The Naga Students’ Union (NSU) has written to NEHU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, urging immediate action and justice for the student.

The NSU warned that if the university authorities failed to take swift and decisive action, they would call for strikes and boycotts against NEHU.