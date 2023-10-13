Shillong: The 6th Megha Kayak Festival kicked off on Thursday at White Water Village, Umtham in Meghalaya‘s Ri Bhoi district, with a diverse range of participants from over 12 countries.

Participants from Sri Lanka, Switzerland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the Czech Republic, Australia, Norway, Chile, Mexico, Germany, and France are among others joined the event.

Meghalaya was also well-represented, with 8 kayakers participating in the intermediate category on Thursday.

The festival offers two categories: the Down River Sprint and the Canoe Slalom Cross. Kayakers will navigate the raging waters of the Umtrew River, showcasing their skills and expertise.

Beyond the competition, the festival is a celebration of sportsmanship, shared passion for kayaking, and the power of nature.

The Megha Kayak Festival also serves a broader purpose, shining a spotlight on adventure sports and eco-tourism in Meghalaya.

The festival welcomes visitors from all over the world to experience the state’s unparalleled beauty, offering a unique opportunity to explore the lush landscapes and untouched natural wonders.

The festival is organized by the Ri Bhoi Water Sports and Tourism Corporation Society Limited, under the sponsorship and guidance of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, and in collaboration with the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA).