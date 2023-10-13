She was all of 12 and her tiny twinkle eyes would hook to the TV screen to watch ‘The Manish Malhotra Show’ that aired on Zoom channel. With her soft and nimble fingers, she would even love to flip the pages of Femina and Filmfare magazines. And as she grew up; she was gradually drawn to the world of glitz, glamour and style.

“Whenever my mom would ask me to study, I would inevitably keep myself busy sketching and drawing clothing designs on paper. Since childhood, I have been greatly inspired by ace designer Manish Malhotra as he magically turns his sketches and illustrations into stunning silhouettes. I was also fascinated by his ability to blend and balance creativity and practicality. It gradually sparked my interest in the fashion industry,” recalls fashion designer Papori Talukdar.

The budding designer from Assam defines fashion as a reflection of the inner self. “Fashion has to reflect who you are. For me, fashion is highly subjective and personal. It’s all about feeling comfortable in what you wear.”

Graduating from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Shillong unlocked the doors of the beauty and fashion world for her and also gave an ocean of opportunity to turn her creative zeal into a successful career. It not just broadened her perspective on the fashion industry but also offered her valuable insights concerning design techniques, fashion trends as well as on craftsmanship.

Since 2010, Papori, who is currently based in Banglore, has been an integral part of the apparel industry. During this journey, she had the privilege of designing for Bollywood celebrities as well as collaborating with both national and international brands.

She gave wings to her passion and career by joining Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail in Bangalore in 2018. During her 5-year stint, she served as a lead designer in the visual merchandising department and handled its nationwide operations. She adds, “I had the privilege of joining my dream company. I also received an award titled ‘Outstanding Business Performance’ as a token of appreciation for my work. It not only gave me an opportunity to hone my skills as a designer but greatly influenced me on a personal front. My association with the company, which has a pan-India presence, immensely helped me to become a successful designer and visual merchandiser.”

As an apparel designer, cotton fabric holds a special place in her heart as the cool, breezy textile has a huge fan base. “As people prioritise comfort and skin-friendly fabrics, cotton stands out for its exceptional breathability. The fabric is an amazing medley of style and comfort. However, as I love to remain connected to my roots, I am always drawn to the timeless elegance of Assam’s golden thread (muga) and mulberry silk. Silk’s luxurious texture and versatility allow me to create a wide range of designs.”

Prior to shifting her base to the fashion capital Mumbai, she partook in several fashion events in Guwahati as a freelance designer at the age of 19. The Assamese coutures designed by her were embraced by fashion aficionados for their unique concoction of tradition, and modernity with a pinch of panache.

Papori is not just making a mark by designing and staying au courant with the latest developments in the industry but is also flying high as an entrepreneur with her own clothing brand for creative outlets.

Model and actor Tarun Arora

“I along with my best friend founded an E-commerce merchandise brand called Pariyanik.com dedicated to aviation professionals. Even though we are still in the initial stage, we are proud to have clientele across India. I was over the moon when one of the scientists from ISRO’s Chandrayaan team became our client. I feel elated as renowned model and Bollywood actor Tarun Arora has been strongly advocating and supporting the clothing brand. People can place their orders through our websites for amazing travel and aviation-themed apparel and accessories.”

Pilot donning apparel from Pariyanik

She says Assam and other Northeastern states have made an indelible mark in Indian fashion. “The crafts, tapestry and culture of the Northeast have been getting a lot of attention. The states weave its tales through textiles. The indigenous fabrics and motifs have made the NE’s fashion scenario highly distinctive. Besides, many designers are leading from the front to put Northeast on the global fashion map.”

For her, the most gratifying aspect of being a fashion designer is the ability to transform creative ideas into tangible and wearable pieces of art. The process of conceptualizing, sketching, selecting fabrics, and seeing an exquisite haute couture come to life on the runway or in a store is incredibly fulfilling, she adds.

Sharing her thoughts on sustainable fashion, which is now a buzzword in the industry, she says sustainable fashion is crucial in today’s clothing industry. Fashion designers must prioritise sustainability to minimise environmental impact and promote ethical production.

Papori has already rolled up her sleeves to reach the zenith in the fashion industry. Over the next decade, she foresees the industry undergoing a significant transformation. Sustainability will play a central role with a tremendous focus on eco-friendly materials and ethical practices. In addition to that, inclusivity and diversity will be paramount, says the apparel designer.

Dishing out her message to fashion aspirants, she adds, “Fashion is a glamorous industry with ample lucrative opportunities. We shouldn’t limit our thoughts to certain professions and it’s high time that we break the stereotypes that exist in our society. Parents should not clip the wings of their children if they choose off-the-beaten-path careers; instead should allow them to fly to unleash their potential to the fullest.”