Manipur: Dengue outbreak worsens with over 1,300 cases reported

Guwahati: Manipur is yet again under the heat with a worsening of the Dengue outbreak 1,338 dengue cases were officially registered till Friday (October 13).

This is the highest infection figure that the state has recorded in recent times. There were only 203 cases of dengue reported in 2021 while in 2022, it increased to 503 cases.

A report released by the state health directorate on Friday confirmed dengue cases and deaths between January 1, 2023, and October 12, 2023, features zero morbidity rate as of now but records five suspected dengue-related deaths.

State Malaria Officer of the National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme, Dr S Priyokumar confirmed the official figures, recorded from across the state since January this year with Imphal West, classified as the worst-hit district with 898 cases, including three suspected deaths and Tamenglong with the two newly formed districts of Pherzawl and Jiribam yet to report any case so far.

According to the report, Imphal East district 241 dengue cases, Thoubal (79), Tengnoupal (15), Chandel (4), Senapati (28), Kangpokpi (8), Noney (5), Kakching (13) and Ukhrul and Kamjong one each.

This worrying development comes at a time when the state is struggling to get back to normalcy from the unprecedented ethnic strife that flared up on 3 May this year and has ravaged the lives of hundreds and displaced over 60,000 people who are still being sheltered in make-shift relief camps, occupying schools, colleges, community halls and government buildings.

Dengue is a viral infection spread to humans by mosquitoes affected by the dengue virus. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about half of the world’s population is now at risk of dengue with an estimated 100–400 million infections occurring every year.

“Dengue mosquitoes lay eggs in clean water stored in containers inside homes such as bottles, flower vases, tyres etc,” said Dr S Priyokumar who encouraged all to wear long sleeves and pants during the day as these mosquitoes are active in the daytime.

With over 60,000 people, including 22,000 children and 300 senior citizens, currently sheltered in 351 relief camps across the state since early May, the prospect of fighting the dengue outbreak seems daunting.

This is so because, other than a few, most camps face sanitation and water supply challenges via water reservoirs, increasing the potential of becoming ideal breeding grounds. Compounding the problem is the issue of people living together in cramped spaces, which are vulnerable to mass infection.

On the brighter side, most dengue cases are asymptomatic, producing only mild illness, with only a very few developing into severe cases. Medical practitioners say early detection and access to timely, proper medical care are key to lowering fatality rates of severe dengue.

Usually, symptoms manifest 4–10 days after infection and last for 2–7 days, varying from high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands and rash.

Individuals infected for the second time are at risk of severe dengue. Symptoms of severe dengue normally come after the fever has gone. Severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding gums or nose, fatigue, restlessness, blood in vomit or stool, being very thirsty, pale and cold skin and feeling weak are symptoms of severe dengue.

The State Malaria officer informed that the government has taken up several preventive measures like fogging, source reduction drive and supply of impregnated bed nets at different locations across the state to kill mosquito eggs and several awareness and media campaigns have been initiated.

Dr Lokeshwar Singh, Superintendent of the state-run Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) confirmed that there has been a surge in dengue cases in Manipur revealing that those who are undergoing treatment for viral infections have complications and low platelet count.

Dr Singh added that 26 people who were admitted to the hospital for dengue fever had platelet transfusion and no viral infection fatality has been reported so far.

Strife-torn Churachandpur district witnessed a surge of cases with the district hospital reporting 26 probable cumulative positive cases on Friday.