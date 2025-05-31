Guwahati: The Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) at NEIGRIHMS, Shillong in Meghalaya, has successfully performed the highly complex Ozaki procedure, also known as Aortic Valve Neocuspidization (AVNeo).

Unlike conventional valve replacement, which uses artificial valves made of metal or animal tissue, the Ozaki procedure reconstructs the damaged valve using the patient’s own tissue surrounding the heart.

This approach eliminates the need for lifelong blood thinner medication. Developed by Prof. Shigeyuki Ozaki of Toho University Ohashi Hospital in Japan, the procedure also preserves the heart’s natural function, making it particularly suitable for younger patients or those with small valves.

The reconstructed valve can potentially grow and adapt to the patient’s changing needs over time, significantly reducing the cost of cardiac surgery.

So far, a 10-year-old girl from Tripura and a 69-year-old man from Assam have benefited from this novel technique at NEIGRIHMS. Dr. Reuben L. Kynta (Head, CTVS) led the team, which included Drs. Sanjib Rawat, Neelamjingbha Sun, Aspari Azeez, Rajni Thabah, Priyanka Dev, Avinab Dey, and Dhayanithy M., with support from perfusionists Mrinal Mandal and Loosar Dkhar. Dedicated technical and nursing staff from the CTVS OT, ICU, and ward provided essential support, contributing to the success of these complex procedures.

Prof. (Dr.) Nalin Mehta, Director of NEIGRIHMS, congratulated the team for their pioneering efforts in performing this technically demanding procedure using autologous pericardium to reconstruct the aortic valve cusps.

He also commended the support staff for their unwavering dedication in ensuring safety, efficiency, and positive outcomes.

Dr. Mehta reiterated NEIGRIHMS’ commitment to providing high-quality cardiac care to the entire North Eastern Region.

Medical Superintendent Sr. Prof. A. Mishra also congratulated the team, stating that the complex cases managed by the hospital’s cardiac sciences departments contribute significantly to the growing eminence of NEIGRIHMS.