Guwahati: The Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong has successfully performed a surgery to address a rare cardiac anomaly known as Vieussens’ Ring with Coronary Artery Disease.

Vieussens’ arterial ring is an uncommon cardiac condition, characterized by the abnormal connection between the right and left coronary blood supply of the heart.

This anomaly was complicated with coronary artery disease causing impaired blood supply to the heart causing chest pain in the patient.

The surgery was performed by a team of NEIGRIHMS doctors led by cardiac surgeon Dr. Reuben Lamiaki Kynta, Associate Professor CTVS and HOD I/C CTVS , Dr.TabangNyitan, Assistant Professor CTVS, anaesthesiologist Dr. Neha Rawat, Assistant Professor Anesthesiology, Perfusionists Mrinal Mandal & IoosarDkhar , CTVS OT and ICU Nursing staff. The patient is doing well on follow up.

Only 56 such cases have been reported so far worldwide.

Prof. C. Daniala, Medical Superintendent, NEIGIRHMS congratulated Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery for successfully performing such complex surgery.

He also said that this surgery is a testament to the expertise and skill of our team.

Prof. Nalin Mehta, Director NEIGRIHMS, while appreciating the team, said that NEIGRIHMS is the only Central Government Hospital in the Northeast capable of treating such complex & rare cardiac lesions because of its robust Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Services and is a boon for patients suffering from such conditions.