Imphal: Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey and representatives of the Meetei (Meitei) Tribe Union (MTU) led by S. Gourakishwor Singh held a discussion for the inclusion of Meetei (Meitei) to Scheduled Tribe (ST) status at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The demand for inclusion of the Meitei people in the ST list of India is said to be the genesis of the present crisis in the state.

To this effect, the governor appeared to be helpless and listened to the demand of the Meitei Tribe Union which was the genesis of the present Manipur crisis

She told the MTU representatives that the process of granting ST status is a long process and all parameters will be looked into by the Schedule Tribe Commission and concerned Ministry at the Centre.

She added that she would talk to the Chief Minister and ask the team to approach the ST Commission for necessary procedures.

The visiting team while submitting a detailed report to the Governor about the parameters of why the community should be included in the list said, the community is lagging behind on all fronts and therefore ST status is the only hope to safeguard the community.

They said, it has been ten years that the community has been demanding the status but it is yet to be achieved.

They requested the Governor to extend all possible support in this regard.

Notably, tensions boiled over when the Kukis began protesting against demands from the Meiteis to be given official tribal status, which the Kukis argued would strengthen their already strong influence on the government and society, allowing them to buy land or settle in predominantly Kuki areas.

At least 180 people have been killed and more than 61,000 displaced in the violence.

Several rounds of peace talks between the groups have not materialized.