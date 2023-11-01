Shillong: Bless Dkhar, president of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) in East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya, was arrested on Monday for allegedly extorting money from overloaded trucks passing over the Umiam Bridge.

According to district police chief Sylvester Nongtnger, Dkhar was arrested from Pohkseh and produced before the court on Tuesday, which remanded him to 3 days of police custody.

A case has been registered against Dkhar at the Laitumkhrah police station.

The police took suo moto action based on a video that went viral on social media showing Dkhar engaging in illegal activity.

Dkhar was allegedly demanding and collecting Rs 1500 from each overloaded truck.