Guwahati: Assam police on Wednesday said that they have managed to rescue 44 cattle heads being illegally transported in a truck at Jorabat on the outskirts of Guwahati city.

Two persons named Mafizul Khan and Aminul Haque were arrested in this matter.

The Guwahati Police handle at X posted an update which read, “An EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Basistha PS intercepted a truck (AS17 C 5591) at Jorabat Crossing when it was trying to smuggle 44 live cattle onto Meghalaya last night. 2 thugs – Mafizul Khan (23) of Kalgachia & Aminul Haque (27) of Rupohi — were arrested. Legal action initiated.”

The cattle heads were being smuggled from Nagaon and the truck was going to Byrnihat when it was being intercepted by the Assam police.

Smuggling of cattle heads has become quite regular in the state with the state police have thus become more vigilant in the last couple of months.