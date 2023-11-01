Shillong: The Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong Ri-Bhoi district, a conglomeration of headmen in Ri-Bhoi district, Meghalaya, has requested the state government to avoid concluding festivals on Sundays.

General Secretary of the Synjuk, PB Sylliang, said that they are not against hosting the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2023, but they urged the government to be more considerate of the religious sentiments of the people.

“We accept the date of the closing ceremony of the Shillong Cherry Festival, but we request the state government that in the coming years, festivals should be held on dates that will not hurt anyone’s sentiments, especially Sundays,” Sylliang said.

He added that the Dorbar Shnong (village council) of the venue, Lumdaitkhla, did not oppose the closing date of the festival as they have already given a no-objection certificate.

However, Sylliang said that the Synjuk still felt it was necessary to make its request to the government.

The Synjuk’s request comes amid a growing debate over the conclusion of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival on a Sunday.

Some people have argued that it is disrespectful to religious sentiments, while others have said that it is important to promote tourism and economic activity.