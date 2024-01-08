Guwahati: The proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) will officially submit its letter of withdrawal from the ongoing peace talks with the Meghalaya government on Monday.

This move has been seen as a significant setback in efforts to resolve the long-standing insurgency in the region.

HNLC alleged a lack of seriousness from the government while addressing its five core demands.

Also Read: Meghalaya: VPP urges renewed peace talks with HNLC

The demands included the lifting of the ban on the HNLC under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the withdrawal of all pending cases against its members.

They also demanded the release of jailed HNLC members and individuals suspected of association as well as the dropping of charges against all its leaders.

Also Read: Assam: BJP candidate for NCHAC caught with Rs 11 lakh meant for bribe

However, the most important demand put forward was granting general amnesty.

The group claimed that despite repeated efforts to highlight their demands, the government has shown little flexibility or willingness to engage constructively.

It may further be mentioned that recently, summons were sent to top HNLC leaders, including Bobby Marwein, Marius Rynjah, and Sainkupar Nongtraw, by the NIA court and the Shillong Judicial Magistrate Court.