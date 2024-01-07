Shillong: The Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) has slammed the Meghalaya government for the stalled peace talks with the banned HNLC, urging a renewed effort to bring lasting peace to the state.

Batskhem Myrboh, VPP spokesperson, highlighted the successful peace accords signed with other Northeast insurgent groups, questioning, “If other regional governments can negotiate peace, why not with the HNLC?”

He pointed to the HNLC’s withdrawal from tripartite talks, citing the government’s alleged lack of seriousness.

“There seems to be a lack of commitment from the state government to address the political differences between the HNLC and the Indian state,” Myrboh said.

He stressed the crucial role of peace in Meghalaya’s overall development and expressed disappointment over the HNLC’s withdrawal, calling it a “lost opportunity.”

The HNLC, on Wednesday, announced its pullout from the talks, citing the unmet demand for general amnesty for its cadres. Their leader, Bobby Marwein, expressed regret in a letter to the Centre’s interlocutor, highlighting the “unfortunate circumstance” of unmet demands.

The group’s spokesperson, Sainkupar Nongtraw, further echoed the sentiment, criticizing the government’s alleged lack of seriousness in addressing core issues.

However, the Leader of the Opposition, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, advocated for a flexible approach. “Negotiations require give and take,” he stated, urging all parties involved to prioritize peace and find common ground.