SHILLONG: The Meghalaya high court has directed the state government and the Meghalaya energy corporation limited (MeECL) to file affidavits in regards to rampant power cuts in the state.

“The state and the MeECL will file independent affidavits to indicate the immediate, the short-term and the long-term measures and projections of demand and plan of action during accidental shutdown of any power plant and alternative sources that may be available,” the Meghalaya high court ordered.

The direction was passed by a division bench of the Meghalaya high court headed by chief justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice W Diengdoh.

The Meghalaya high court passed the order after hearing public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Flaming B Marak on Friday (May 05).

The Meghalaya high court has given the state government and the MeECL a fortnight’s time to file the affidavits.

“The affidavits should also indicate equitable distribution of load-shedding hours and the alternative arrangements made for essential services like hospitals, airports and key installations,” the Meghalaya high court stated.

The Northeast state of Meghalaya has been adversely affected by load-shedding, with regulated power cuts for up to eight hours a day.

Earlier in March this year, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma had stated that the state is witnessing load-shedding due to a lack of power supply.