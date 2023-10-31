Guwahati: As the development work for the Umroi Airport in Meghalaya continues, the Meghalaya High Court has instructed both the State government as well as the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to complete the inspection for extending the runway within the next couple of months.

While the AAI has submitted the cost estimate for the runway extension, the State government is still to respond.

As per reports, the matter will be heard again after 10 weeks.

The Meghalaya government is reportedly waiting for a feasibility report on whether larger aircraft can operate from Umroi Airport.

The new consultants working on it have requested two months for the final report submission.

It may be mentioned that the airport is being developed so that large aircraft can operate from Umroi Airport.

The AAI is reportedly checking for possibilities of wider-bodied aircraft being operated from Umroi.