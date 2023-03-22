Shillong: The Umïam dam bridge in Meghalaya is set to face another round of safety inspection following concerns raised by members of the state’s legislative assembly.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has ordered a re-audit of the bridge, which is the lifeline to the state and other parts of the Northeastern region, in order to ensure its safety.

The safety audit conducted last year found that the vibration caused by the vehicular movement was within limits, however, the issues raised by the members will still be addressed.

Also Read: Assam Legislative Assembly passes resolution against BBC over documentary on PM Modi

Sangma added that even a one per cent chance of danger is cause for concern.

In May last year, the Meghalaya High Court directed the state to ban vehicles carrying loads of more than 10 metric tons from plying over the Umiam bridge, following suggestions that the existing bridge may not be able to bear the present traffic load.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati shortlisted for 2023 Cricket World Cup

The Border Roads Organisation had also indicated in its affidavit that vehicles bearing a total weight in excess of 10 metric tons should not be allowed on the Umiam bridge.

The re-audit of the bridge will look into these concerns and ensure that the bridge in Meghalaya is safe for regular traffic.

The results of the audit will be released soon.