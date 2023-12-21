Shillong: The Meghalaya government has “showered” its 55,000 employees with an early release of December salaries and a 3 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) hike, bringing their DA from 36% to 39%.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the decision on social media.

He wrote, “Merry Christmas to our team of 55,000 government employees!”

Also Read: Assam: Dr Pranavjyoti Deka wins Sahitya Akedemi Award 2023

He further elaborated, “We are pleased to announce that December salaries are being released early. Further DA hike of 3% has been approved.”

Also Read: Meghalaya: Regional alliance “drums” up support for ex-HYC chief in Shillong Lok Sabha seat

This timely financial boost was lauded by the government itself, which stated in a circular that the enhanced DA aims to provide “additional financial support to cope with the challenges posed by inflation and the increasing cost of living.”

Recognizing the “invaluable contributions of its workforce,” the government reiterated its commitment to “fostering a positive and supportive environment”, the CM said.