Shillong: The Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA), a coalition of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) in Meghalaya has chosen its candidate for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming 2024 elections, former Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) chief Robertjune Kharjarin.

This strategic decision, announced on December 19th at a crucial RDA meeting, aims to unite regional forces and secure a strong voice for the Shillong constituency in the national parliament.

Notably present at the meeting were key figures like UDP President Metbah Lyngdoh, HSPDP chief KP Pangniang, Minister Shakliar Warjri, and several other prominent leaders.

The RDA’s decided to field a joint candidate under the symbolic banner of the ‘drum’ to “portray” their commitment to collective action and regional empowerment.

It may be mentioned that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are just four months away.

Nearly all parties in Meghalaya has finalized their candidates for the upcoming elections.