SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has directed the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to repair the Shillong-Dawki road in the state immediately.

The Meghalaya government said that the existing Shillong-Dawki road is in a bad shape and requires immediate repair, besides construction of the new road.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

He said that the NHIDCL has given the confirmation of starting the repair works within a few days.

Also read: Meghalaya to examine high court panel’s report on framing guidelines for scientific coal mining

“NHIDCL has given us confirmation that they will be starting the repair work within few days and they have ensured that the quality will be maintained for the repair,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that the state government has made immediate arrangements to ensure that the repair of the fourth package, which is closer towards Dawki starts immediately.