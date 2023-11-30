Shillong: While the Meghalaya BJP is yet to finalize its candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it seems that AL Hek will be the party’s nominee for the Shillong seat.

Hek, a six-time MLA, is keen to contest the Lok Sabha polls and is undoubtedly a strong candidate for the BJP to represent Shillong in the Lok Sabha, according to a senior party leader.

In contrast, party vice president Bernard N Marak is aspiring to run for the Tura seat, but the BJP is still undecided.

Party officials clarified that Marak’s desire to contest the election has not materialized because he is yet to be cleared from a legal dispute.

Apart from Marak, three or four other Tura-based candidates are reportedly vying for the BJP ticket.

The BJP will only convene and finalize its Lok Sabha candidates after December 3, following the announcement of the Assembly election results in five states.