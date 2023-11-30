Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has reiterated the state government’s claim of having 32 lakh metric tonnes of coal that was previously extracted and measured.

He stated that the drone survey, conducted as per instructions from the High Court of Meghalaya, might have missed some areas, resulting in an underestimation of 13 lakh metric tonnes of coal.

In his 18th interim report, recently submitted to the High Court, Justice (retired) BP Katakey determined that only 19 lakh metric tonnes of coal were present, contradicting the government’s claim of 32 lakh metric tonnes. Justice Katakey, tasked by the High Court to investigate illicit coal mining, had previously requested an inquiry into the disappearance of 13 lakh metric tonnes of coal from the state.

Also Read: Assam: APSC scam chargesheet will be filed within 4 months, says DGP

Addressing the missing coal issue, Chief Minister Sangma affirmed that the High Court had directed the department to conduct a drone survey and that legal documentation supporting 32 lakh metric tonnes of coal exists, reinforced by a Supreme Court clarification.

Responding to the one-man committee’s findings of ongoing illicit coal mining and transportation, Sangma asserted that the government is constantly monitoring the situation and that numerous individuals have been apprehended and convicted.

He acknowledged that while coal mining has been practised for 200 years, transitioning away from it abruptly has been challenging for the people.

Also Read: Assam: Police inspector among 3 arrested on graft charges

“It boils down to a matter of livelihood,” he explained, “and switching from one to another is difficult and requires time.”

Regarding the commencement of scientific coal mining, he informed that four to five mining plans have been approved and that some equipment is being installed. “By January, there will be a lot of movement,” he anticipated.