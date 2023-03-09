Guwahati: Former Meghalaya minister AH Scott Lyngdoh passed away on at 93.

A close family member confirmed that Lyngdoh passed away due to old age and that his last rites will take place today at the Jaiaw Presbyterian cemetery in Weiking.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Thomas A Sangma set to be elected Speaker

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “Grieved by the demise of Sh A H Scott Lyngdoh, former Minister and senior statesman. Bah Scott had an illustrious career in public service and made notable contributions to the progress of Meghalaya. My condolences to his family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

Grieved by the demise of Sh. A H Scott Lyngdoh, former Minister and senior statesman. Bah Scott had an illustrious career in public service and made notable contributions to the progress of Meghalaya. My condolences to his family and loved ones. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/h2NHfzU9jZ — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 8, 2023

Before entering politics, Lyngdoh had a distinguished career as a bureaucrat and served as the chief secretary of Mizoram. After his retirement in 1987, he ran for Jaiaw constituency assembly seat in 1993 and 2003.

Also Read: Assam: Two cyber criminals arrested in Morigaon

He also served as Meghalaya’s Finance minister during his tenure as a politician.