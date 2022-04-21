Shillong: JD Rymbai, former Chief Minister of Meghalaya passed away today.

The veteran politician was 88 at the time of his demise.

Rymbai entered active politics in 1983 and contested elections to the legislative assembly of Meghalaya on the Congress party ticket from the Jirang constituency successfully.

He was made the deputy speaker of the legislative assembly in the same year.

In 1993, he was elected the speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly.

He became the Chief Minister of Meghalaya on June 15, 2006, and served until March 2007.

Meghalaya Chief, Conrad Sangma condoling the death of the former CM, said, ” Pained to learn about the demise of former Chief Minister of our state, Shri JD Rymbai. Shri Rymbai was a great statesman, adored by the people he served. His contribution to the development of our state will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace.”