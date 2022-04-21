Assam police have arrested MLA of Gujarat legislative assembly Jignesh Mevani.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police late on Wednesday from the Palanpur circuit house in Gujarat.

He is likely to be taken to Assam on Thursday.

Mevani’s team said: “Police yet to share FIR copy with us. Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam.”

Kokrajhar police from Assam arrested Gujarat Congress Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani from Palanpur Circuit House last night, Kokrajhar SP Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI.

According to reports, Assam police arrested MLA Jignesh Mevani over his tweets claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “considers Godse as God, should appeal for peace and harmony against communal clashes in Gujarat”.

A case was lodged against Mevani under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act.

“Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam police from Palanpur circuit House. Police yet to share the copy of the FIR with us, we have been informed about some case filed against him in Assam and is likely to be deported to Assam tonight,” Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar tweeted.

-Team Jignesh Mevani pic.twitter.com/Bn0cbX1a9I — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) April 20, 2022

Mevani had joined the Congress in September last year along with Kanhaiya Kumar and Hardik Patel.