A man has been arrested by the Kerala Police from Nagaon district in Assam for allegedly killing his wife in Kerala.

The man was attested by a team of Kerala police from Nagaon district of Assam with assistance from officials of the Juria police station.

The accused and his wife, whom he allegedly ‘murdered’ in Kerala, hail from Nagaon district in Assam.

The accused used to stay at Perumbur in Kerala with his wife, where he allegedly committed the crime.

Also read: Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border talks: District-level committees to be formed

He allegedly killed his wife in their rented accommodation in Kerala on April 1, then fled to his native village in Assam.

Kerala Police after starting investigation into the case, traced the accused to his village and apprehended him with assistance from Assam Police.

The arrested accused will be taken back to Kerala for further investigation into the case.