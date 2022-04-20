A crucial round of chief minister-level border talks between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh was held in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pema Khandu sat for the crucial round of negotiations “to resolve the boundary disputes between the two states”.

The meeting discussed measures to be adopted to resolve the boundary disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

“We decided to form district-level committees in both the states to resolve the issue in a time-bound manner,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after the meeting.

The district-level committees, which will be formed in both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh would “undertake joint surveys in disputed areas”.

Also read: Assam: Charges framed against 67 accused in APSC scam

“The district committees will undertake joint surveys in the disputed areas to find tangible solutions to the long-pending issue based on historical perspective, ethnicity, contiguity, people’s will and administrative convenience of both the states,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

“We have also finalised the terms of reference of the committees,” Sarma further said.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said that the border meeting with his Assam counterpart was ‘fruitful’.

“The positive enthusiasm for resolution on both sides is very encouraging,” said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

Took part in the 2nd CM-level meeting with my Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Hon’ble Shri @PemaKhanduBJP ji to resolve the boundary disputes between the two states.



We decided to form district-level committees in both the states to resolve the issue in a time-bound manner. pic.twitter.com/Pyn3RXm2x6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 20, 2022