Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on Tuesday, reviewed the flood affected Garo Hills region of the state.

South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya has been the worst flood affected district in the state where road communication through national highway – 62 has been completely cut off for the past four days with over 40,000 people affected.

South Garo Hills district in Meghalaya, along the India-Bangladesh border has witnessed multiple landslides and many areas like Maheskola and Siju remaining without any road link.

At least six bridges, including suspension and wooden bridges, have been washed away in the district with mobile and electricity connection disrupted.

Electricity connection has been disrupted in Baghmara town, Karukol, Rongsa Awe, Siju, Rongara, Gasuapara, Chokpot, amongst other villages in Meghalaya.

Officials informed the Meghalaya chief minister during the review meeting that restoration work is currently underway.

A total of eight persons, thus far, have lost their lives due to landslides at Bolsalgre, Siju and Rongsa Awe in Meghalaya, of which one is a minor aged 4 years and two persons are still missing from Rongsa Awe.

An ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each for a person deceased in a family will be released during the visit of the Meghalaya chief minister.

A total of 30 villages including Siju, Emangre, Jadi, Nongalbibra, Karukol, Maheskola, Kalu, Kanai, Bonbera, Rongru Asim has been cut off from the district headquarter of Baghmara.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has directed the officials that restoration of roads and electricity should continue.

Officials informed that in next 2-3 days, the road connectivity along NH-62 will be restored and for light motor vehicles and at least 20-25 days would be required for roads to restored for heavy vehicular movement.

Earlier in the day, the Meghalaya CM visited the flood affected areas under Dalu block in West Garo Hills district and reviewed the situation with officials of the district.