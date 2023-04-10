Shillong: The Federation of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) on Monday reportedly dismissed the state government’s claim that the Inner Line Permit (ILP) will have a negative impact on tourism in the state.

After conducting a case study in Sikkim, FKJGP President Dundee Cliff Khongsit has revealed that tourism in Sikkim has not been adversely affected by the implementation of ILP.

Khongsit has called upon the state government to stop misleading people and pursue the Centre to implement ILP in the state.

Also Read: Assam: Nine exotic animals rescued in Cachar

Additionally, the FKJGP President has advocated for mandatory registration of tourists to ensure their safety and security.

The FKJGP has urged the state government to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of tourists. Khongsit has stated that the FKJGP is committed to promoting tourism in the state while ensuring the safety of both tourists and locals.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Garo Students’ Union warns against changes to State Reservation Policy

The implementation of ILP has been a contentious issue in the state, with some groups supporting it and others expressing concerns about its potential impact on tourism. The state government has been pushing for the implementation of ILP, citing concerns about the influx of outsiders and their impact on the local culture and economy.