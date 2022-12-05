Guwahati: Former chief minister and Opposition leader Mukul Sangma is likely to contest the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly polls from two seats. Meghalaya is scheduled to go to assembly polls early next year.

In the last elections, Mukul had contested from Ampati and Songsak and this time he is eying the Tikrikilla seat in addition to his home constituency Songsak, according to Shillong Times.

Former chief minister Sangma won from both Ampati and Songsak in 2018 but had vacated the Ampati seat later.

Sangma’s his daughter Miani D Shira bagged the seat in the bye-election held subsequently in May, 2018.

In November last year led by former chief minister Mukul Sangma, 12 out of the 17 Congress MLAs had resigned from the party and joined Trinamool Congress.

Opposition Chief Whip and TMC MLA George B Lyngdoh, however, refuted the report.

“Dr Mukul has been working hard for the organisation across the state and there has been a strong focus in Tikrikilla,” the newspaper quoted Lyngdoh as saying.

Speculations are doing the round that Tikrikilla constituency sitting MLA Jimmy D Sangma may resign from TMC to switch to NPP.

On November 29, TMC legislator Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang (Mawsynram) in Meghalaya resigned as members of the 11th legislative assembly and decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).