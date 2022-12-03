Kolkata: At least three people in were killed after an explosion at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader’s house in East Medinipur of West Bengal.

As per reports, the blast suspected to be a bomb was reported in Naryabila village in Bhagabanpur Block 2 under Bhupatinagar Police Station.

The house belonged to a Trinamool Congress’s booth president.

As per reports, the police have begun an investigation into the matter. They are to ascertain the exact cause of the blast. The house was damaged in the blast as well.

Following the explosion, the BJP alleged that the house was being used for preparing country-made bombs.

However, the TMC has not made an official statement about the incident yet but they have said that the opposition is blaming the party without any evidence.