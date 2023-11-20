Guwahati: The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Ropeway project in Shillong, Meghalaya is expected to be finalised soon.

As per reports, the DPR finalisation is nearly complete and the Meghalaya government is now awaiting the forest clearance.

After the clearance, the government and the concerned department will issue the tendering process.

It may be mentioned that the land-handing ceremony in the Shillong Peak for the ropeway project took place in January.

The project will be set on 1.34 hectares of land at a cost of Rs 138 crore.

The project aims to boost transportation in Meghalaya and especially Shillong.

The Ropeway is among the most awaited projects in the state.