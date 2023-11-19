Shillong: Unsatisfied with the government’s response to their demand for an honorarium hike, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers in Meghalaya have decided to intensify their agitation.

The Meghalaya Accredited Social Health Activist Workers’ Union (MASHAWU) has announced a protest march and an indefinite sit-in demonstration at the state secretariat on November 27.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the union’s executive committee held in Mawlai Motsyiar following a recent peace rally.

The union president, Marajune Myrsing, reiterated their firm stance, stating, “We will not back down until the government addresses our demand for a fair honorarium.”

The ASHA workers have been demanding an increase in their monthly honorarium from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, arguing that the current amount is insufficient to meet their daily needs and provide for their families.

Their ten-day indefinite strike has disrupted healthcare services in over 7,000 villages across the state.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has expressed her willingness to engage in dialogue but has cautioned the ASHA workers against raising unrealistic expectations.

The union, however, remains undeterred and is determined to continue their agitation until their demands are met.