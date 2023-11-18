Guwahati: A workshop for Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Meghalaya was held in the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad in association with the Government of Meghalaya, and this was the third such fully residential public policy workshop.

The workshop was organised by the Bharti Institute of Public Policy at ISB along with the Meghalaya Institute of Governance.

The Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Thomas A Sangma, the Leader of the Opposition, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, the Government Chief Whip, Nujorki Sungoh, and the Opposition Chief Whip, Saleng A Sangma, along with 35 MLAs and 20 officials attended the workshop.

The introductory session of the workshop was by Aarushi Jain, Policy Director of the Bharti Institute of Public Policy, which was followed by a series of sessions led by eminent speakers, including Amarjeet Sinha, IAS (Retd.) former Advisor to the Prime Minister, and Venu Rajamony, former Ambassador of India to the Netherlands and Prof. Ashwini Chhatre, Executive Director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy.

The concept of conducting such workshops aims to develop innovative entrepreneurship and investment ecosystems for the MLAs of Meghalaya.

The MLAs were also trained in ways in which they could improve livelihoods in tribal belts and rural areas across the state.