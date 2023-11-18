Shillong: The wait for the highly anticipated Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is finally over, as the festival unfolded in a spectacular display of music, art, and natural beauty at the RBDSA Sports Complex, at Ri-Bhoi in Meghalaya.

The rescheduled Day 1 of the first Autumn Cherry Blossom Festival of the world marked the presence of thousands of music lovers, making it a truly memorable start to the two-day celebration.

Meghalaya Tourism Minister Bah Paul Lyngdoh graced the festival amidst a vibrant atmosphere. “The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival has become a symbol of unity and celebration, bringing people together to revel in the beauty of nature and the richness of our cultural diversity,” Minister Lyngdoh said.

“Due to adverse weather circumstances, we had to cancel Day 1, taking into care, of the safety of the festival goers. But, as we lose out on no performances, we can frame it as- may be a day less in number, but a fervour greater in intensity,” he added.

The festival grounds resonated with the echoes of electrifying performances from both local and international artists, creating an exceptional atmosphere that drew festival-goers closer to the heart of the celebration.

The day marked the performances of sensations such as Hybrid Theory, NE-YO, Meba Ofilia, Pink Panda, Snow White, Rahul Rajkhowa, Banjop, Kenny Music, Gwyneth, CYCO and Chevinia, among others, who shared their excitement about being part of this unique celebration.

Commenting on the energy of the audience, NE-YO, said, “The energy and enthusiasm of the crowd are unparalleled. Shillong, with its cherry blossoms, provides the perfect canvas for artistic expression.”

The stage came alive with performances from an exceptional lineup of artists, both local and international, captivating the audience with a diverse range of musical genres.

From energetic beats to soulful renditions, the performers showcased their extraordinary talents, leaving the crowd in awe.

The festival continues to unfold its magic, promising more captivating performances, art installations, and cultural showcases in the days ahead.

As the cherry blossoms cast their enchanting spell, the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2023 is poised to be an unforgettable celebration of music and nature.