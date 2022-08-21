SHILLONG: Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) LR Bishnoi has proposed a four-pronged strategy to tackle drug menace in Northeast.

Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi stated that the Golden Triangle region — which forms parts of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand — has turned into a source of production and supply of drugs to the Northeast states of India.

The Meghalaya DGP said that total dismantle of the drugs network operating out of the golden triangle.

Thus, he proposed a four-pronged strategy to tackle the menace of drugs in the Northeast region of India.

Speaking to the media at Hisar in Haryana, the Meghalaya DGP said that the Golden Triangle region is the centre of opium farming which is owned by the drug lords of Myanmar.

“The drug smugglers take the route from Myanmar border along Manipur and Nagaland to transport drugs like morphine and heroin into India,” Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi said.

“Later, these smuggled drugs are then supplied to the Northeast states and other parts of India via Kohima, Dimapur and Guwahati,” Bishnoi said.

The Meghalaya DGP added that drug addiction among youths is not only a problem in Punjab and Haryana, but also in the Northeast states.

MEGHALAYA DGP’s STRATEGY TO TACKLE DRUG MENACE IN NORTHEAST

There is a need to launch a large-scale awareness drive on the ill-effects of drug abuse.

Crackdown on network of drug traffickers and peddlers to dismantle their transit routes.

Special training of cops to deal with drug cases so that the suspects caught get punished in courts.

Finally, there is a need for a treatment and rehabilitation policy for those addicted to drugs.