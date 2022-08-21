AGARTALA: The Tripura government is eyeing to start export of Agar extracts to global markets soon.

The Tripura government is awaiting for a clearance from the convention on international trade in endangered species of wild fauna and flora.

This was informed by principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) KS Sethy at Agartala on Sunday.

He said that the Tripura forest department has been working tirelessly to strengthen forest and wildlife protection mechanisms, conservation of natural resources and promoting green based lifestyle and livelihood.

Besides, he said that the Tripura forest department has also been working on value addition and trade of non-timber forest produces.

He added that the Tripura government will soon begin formal business of Agar trees and its extracts after which the name of Agartala has been given.

“We are ready to start export of Agar trees and its extracts formally. But we are awaiting a formal certification,” Sethy said.

He added that thus far 1.13 crore Agar trees have been enumerated only in the North Tripura district, which have attained maturity to be exported.

Notably, the Tripura government announced an Agar policy to enhance the cultivation and promote Agar-based business, which received a good response.

An area in North Tripura district bordering Assam has been identified for setting up a dedicated Agar market.

Efforts are also afoot to open an Agar trade centre at Agartala in Tripura, he added.