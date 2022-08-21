AGARTALA: Authorities in Tripura have sealed the offices of chairman and managing director (MD) of Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) Tinku Roy and Swapna Debnath rspectively.

The offices of the TIDC chairman and managing director were sealed following a direction from the land acquisition court, after they were found as defaulters in payment of compensation to one Gautam Kumar Das.

The TIDC earlier was served with a notice from the Court in Tripura to immediately clear the outstanding amount, failing which the properties of the department would be attached.

Speaking on the matter, special secretary for Tripura industries and commerce department – Abhishek Chandra said, “The lower court in 2019 passed a judgment and directed the TIDC to pay an amount of Rs 4 crore 79 lakh as compensation to the claimant person.”

“The petitions arose out of a dispute with the compensation paid to the claimant after his land was taken over by the government for Bodhjungnagar industrial estate. The claimant went to the Court with a petition stating that the compensation he had received at the time of land acquisition was not enough,” he said.

“The lower court gave its verdict against the TIDC and directed the department to pay Rs 4.79 crore, which has been contested in the High Court,” the official said.

He further explained that as per the direction of the Tripura high court, the department has deposited Rs 1,28,27,500 before the registrar of the high court of Tripura.

“The high court is hearing the petition but did not give any stay on the orders passed by the lower court. Accordingly, the lower court further passed an execution order in the year 2021 and the bailiff of the Land Acquisition court approached the TIDC on July 18, 2022. We have tried to convince the lower court that the high court proceedings related to the case are still underway but since we don’t have a stay order the lower court carried on with its verdict,” Chandra added.

He said, “We shall comply with the law and orders of the court. We shall wait for the high court’s stay order on the lower court verdict. Until then the offices of TIDC chairman and managing director shall remain closed.”