GUWAHATI: At least three persons, with suspected links with jihadi outfits, have been arrested by the police in Assam.

Among the three arrested, two are Imams of mosques in Goalpara district of Assam.

Upon being interrogated by the police, both the arrested persons – the imams of mosques in Goalpara district of Assam – have confessed to being members of Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

They also admitted to have been running a drive to recruit sleeper cells for the AQIS in Goalpara district of Assam.

The imams of Goalpara mosques, who have been arrested by the Assam police, have been identified as Abdus Subhan and Jalaluddin Sheikh.

While, Abdus Subhan is an imam at Tinkunia Shantipur Mosque, Jalaluddin Sheikh is an imam of Tilapara Natun Mosque in Goalpara district of Assam.

Also read: Assam: Mobile internet to be suspended for 4 hours on August 21 & 28

The other person, who has been arrested by the Assam police has alleged links with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a Bangladesh-based terror outfit, which is known to be a wing of the AQIS.

The third person, who is allegedly linked to ABT, was arrested by the police from Barpeta district in Assam.

The Assam police informed that many incriminating material related to the Al-Qaeda, jihadi elements, posters, books and other documents were recovered during search of the houses of the arrested persons.

The arrested persons, police said, have direct connection with the terror modules of AQIS and ABT that the Assam police busted in Barpeta and Morigaon districts recently.

Police informed that the three arrested persons had provided logistic support to at least five absconding ABT terrorists, who had entered into India from Bangladesh.