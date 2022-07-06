Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has batted for the use of Khasi and Garo languages in the state assembly.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has already discussed the matter with assembly speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and other leaders of the MDA.

According to a PTI report, an official of the Meghalaya assembly informed that CM Conrad Sangma will push for the use of Khasi and Garo languages in the coming session of the assembly.

Notably, English is the official language in Meghalaya.

Also read: Meghalaya police teaches Shillong YouTuber about responsible news dissemination

However, Khasi and Garo languages are the associated official languages.

On Monday (July 4), Meghalaya chief minister had tweeted: “Members in Meghalaya Legislative Assembly should be allowed to speak and debate in Khasi and Garo languages in the House. A step towards promoting our languages.”

Members in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly should be allowed to speak and debate in Khasi and Garo language in the House. A step towards promoting our languages. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 4, 2022