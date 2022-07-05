Shillong: Meghalaya Police on Tuesday summoned a local Youtuber for allegedly disseminating ‘news-like” sensitive information using his social media platforms and was tutored on how to disseminate information of public interest responsibly.

Meghalaya Police also asked the YouTuber from Shillong to abstain from using images and other sensitive information to push his viewership without verification from the concerned authorities, a senior police officer said.

“One individual who has been disseminating information in the form of news through YouTube without following due and proper procedure as per norms to function as a media outlet was summoned yesterday,” a news agency quoted East Khasi Hills ASP Vivek Syiem as saying.

He said the individual was educated on the nuances of engaging oneself in the information disseminating field, especially with regards to proper procedure of getting officially acknowledged by relevant authorities, following certain protocols and procedures and maintaining a strict code of ethics.

Syiem said that there are a large number of individuals who are coming up with news outlets using YouTube, Facebook, Instagram platforms without following any registration process or having legal sanctity.