Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has welcomed the push for learning Hindi language in the Northeast by the Centre.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that he sees nothing wrong in learning Hindi language.

“I don’t see any reason why learning a new language whether it is Hindi, English or Japanese is a bad thing,” the Meghalaya chief minister said.

He added: “I have seen the benefit of learning Hindi and English.”

The Meghalaya chief minister further said that the youngsters of the Northeast region would benefit from learning the Hindi language.

Also read: Meghalaya CM expresses concern over emergence of new ‘terror outfit’ in state

“…when it comes to the world market, English is very important, so one has to be professional in English. But when it comes to the national level, Hindi is the largest spoken language, so it adds an advantage for our youngsters to be able to learn a new language like Hindi,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

However, the Meghalaya CM added that the state government has not received any instruction from the Centre on making Hindi a compulsory subject in schools.

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also slammed the opposition by several organisations and political parties in the Northeast, including Assam, against proposal of ‘imposition’ of Hindi as a compulsory subject in schools up to class 10 in the region by the central government.

He said: “What’s wrong in learning an additional language.”

Also read: Assam | Oil India Limited cyberattack case: Hackers demanded 75 lakh US dollars before hacking company’s Duliajan server

Notably, the Northeast Students’ Organisation (NESO) has shot off a letter to union home minister Amit Shah over the issue of ‘imposition’ of Hindi language in the schools of the region.

NESO has urged union home minister Amit Shah to withdraw the “unfavourable policy” of making Hindi a compulsory subject in schools of the Northeast.

Instead, the NESO has demanded the union home minister to take measures to ensure further uplift of indigenous languages of the Northeast.

NESO, the apex student’s body of eight student bodies from seven Northeast states, voiced objection to the proposal of making Hindi language, a component of the Modern Indian Language (MIL), compulsory till class 10 in the Northeast.